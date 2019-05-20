PNL's Orban: President Iohannis invited to PNL day on Friday

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that President Klaus Iohannis is invited to participate in several events organised by the Liberals and also to celebrate this party's day on Friday.

"We have several events where we invited the President. For instance, we have the day of the party on May 24, on Friday, and we invited the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to attend. Moreover, the President is also set to go to various locations in the country, where he will most probably get involved in several actions alongside our colleagues," said Orban, after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL, which took place at the headquarters of the party.

He also accused PSD (Social Democratic Party) of banning Liberals from honouring the memory of the Bratianu brothers in Florica.

"Something truly scandalous happened this year, something that has never happened before in the past 30 years. Traditionally, the PNL commemorates the memory of the Bratianu brothers and celebrates the day of the party, at the same time, at their home in Florica. For the first time in 30 years, PSD wants to prevent us, the Liberals, from honouring the memory of our forefathers. PSD wants to reinvent history, to confiscate these places that are full of history and had a decisive influence on the evolution of the Romanian nation. But no one can forbid us from honoring the history of our country. Even if you can ban us from going to Florica, we will commemorate the Bratianu brothers anyway and we will honour the great achievements of the PNL through our actions," said Orban.