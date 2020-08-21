PNL to file complaint over legal conflict of constitutional nature between gov't, Parliament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that a complaint over the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of a motion of censure against his cabinet being tabled in extraordinary session during a parliamentary recess will be filed with Constitutional Court on Friday.

"Basically, this complaint is in the form of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over motions of censure and the possibility to table such motion during a parliamentary recess," Orban told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.

In his opinion, the conduct of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) from the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic has been irresponsible.

"The conduct of PSD from the beginning of the epidemic has been irresponsible, as PSD boycotted all the measures taken by the government authorities, the healthcare authorities; the positions were very clear in the sense of trivialising risk, ignoring health safety measures. The whole attitude was an attitude that from my point of view is irresponsible ... For example, they refused to put on the agenda our proposal to dismiss the Ombudsman, PSD lawyer Renate Weber," said Orban.