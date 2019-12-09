PNL to support repealing special state pensions, except for military, magistrates

The National Liberal Party (PNL) decided on Monday to support the abolition of special state pensions, with the exception of those for the military and magistrates, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said Monday at the end of a convention of the party's Executive Bureau.

"We made the decision for PNL to support the abolition of special pensions, with the exception of the pensions for the military and the magistrates who already have a decision of the Constitutional Court. That eliminates a gross inequity in the system, as there are almost 9 billion euros a year that are spent by the government on special pensions, and we want, at the same time with the cancellation of privileges that are given on discriminatory criteria, to come up with a pension law to eliminate inequities in the system by establishing as a starting point in calculating pensions the principle of contribution," said Turcan.She added that "the whole country is waiting for pensions in Romania to be calculated along the principle of contributions, while eliminating all that means privilege established at the discretion of politicians."