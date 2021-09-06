PNL's Orban: I will convene a meeting of Standing Bureaus; it will be at a convenient time so that we have quorum

Head of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Monday said that he will convene a new meeting of the Standing Bureaus for the motion of censure to be presented, adding that the meeting will take place "at a convenient time," so that a quorum will be met and the legal and constitutional procedures will be carried out.

"As head of the Chamber of Deputies who is required to present a motion of censure in the Standing Bureaus and to further inform the Government about it, I will convene another meeting of the Standing Bureaus, after which I will inform the Government, regardless if a quorum is met or not. I will consult with my colleagues in the Standing Bureaus to convene the meeting at a convenient time so that we can have a quorum and we will be able conduct the respective constitutional and legal proceedings," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament.

He mentioned that the joint Standing Bureaus will decide the date on which the motion of censure will be read at the joint plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Agerpres informs.

"According to the regulation, the motion must be read within five days of its submission, under the Constitution, and then I have the obligation to inform the Government, but according to the regulation of joint meetings it is clearly provided in article 94 that I also have the obligation to present the motion to the joint bureaus and only after that I need to inform the Government. If there is no statutory meeting of the Standing Bureaus to present the motion and establish its calendar, I will inform the Government (...)," said Orban.