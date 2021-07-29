PNL's Orban: In PNL Timis organization there are Stalinist-type purges ongoing

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday that it is "absolutely revolting" what is happening at the level of the PNL Timis branch, claiming that "there are Stalinist-type purges ongoing."

"Nearly 20 members of the PNL were suspended from their positions, important members, members that have participated in all campaigns, members that have contributed to all the good results that were obtained at the level of Timis County. There the principle 'whoever isn't with me must be expelled and can't participate in vote procedures anymore' applies (...) In Timis County it was patented that the interim chair for the county is the interim chair for the city as well. He called the city conference on July 3 and he is also the one to want to annul it. Think what would happen if the congress is called and I don't like the ratio of forces so I cancel the call and I send my colleagues home. This isn't possible, it's unacceptable. Challenges were formulated at the Honor and Arbitrage Court which, unfortunately, aren't solved as fast as they should be solved," said Orban, answering a question on the matter.

The PNL chair participated in the ceremony on the Day of the National Anthem, event organized in Tricolour Square in Bucharest, Agerpres informs.