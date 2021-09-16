PNL's Orban: Political, governmental crisis must end; I will not accept agreement with PSD

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, at the meeting of the Steering Committee of PNL Caras-Severin, that he will not consent to an agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), specifying, at the same time, that is in favor of rebuilding the coalition with Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS).

"The political and governmental crisis must be brought to an end as soon as possible. Today, unfortunately, we started making fools of ourselves because some of my colleagues, without my consent, in order to keep Citu alive, made a deal with PSD and are blocking the censure motion, seriously violating the Constitution. (...) That is, haven't we had enough that we suffered for ten years after USL [former political alliance Social Liberal Union - ed.n.] when we drove away one third of our right-wing voters and the most loyal voters, who did not forgive us for shaking hands with the communists - are we going to make this catastrophic mistake again? To give, once again, the law and the power of the game of government in the hands of the PSD, to make fools of ourselves in front of people again, to bear the brunt for another ten years? Such a thing is not possible, I will never give my consent. I will never accept any kind of agreement, neither aboveboard, nor under-the-table, nor up front, nor covertly," said Orban.

He said an agreement with the PSD would "compromise" the PNL and cause the Liberals to later end up in the opposition, Agerpres.ro confirms.

"An agreement with PSD will only compromise the PNL, prevent a correct government of the PNL and, in the end, will lead us into the opposition because the PSD, at any time, can remove us from the government, whenever it suits them. Only they will remove us from the government after they compromise us and after we show that we have the inability to govern," the PNL leader mentioned.

Ludovic Orban spoke in favor of rebuilding the governing coalition with USP PLUS, which he said have "had a resurgence" since being in opposition, but it is PNL that became their target.

"USR PLUS feels well in the opposition. They have had a resurgence. They have come together again, they have started to send messages as they did during the PSD government, but the target, this time, is us. In fact, USR PLUS have been on the rise since they joined the opposition and they feel very well there. It is good to get along with them, to rebuild the governing coalition until they catch the taste of the opposition and feel sorry that they have lost government. Because when they are no longer sorry that they lost government, it will be very difficult to rebuild the coalition. And then who do we govern with?," added Orban.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban presented his motion to the members of the Steering Committee of PNL Caras-Severin on Thursday, the document being approved unanimously with 90 votes.