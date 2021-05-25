PNL's Orban: We're launching election procedures at PNL; proposed data for congress - Sep 25

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to initiate election procedures for the party, with the proposed date for the congress being September 25, the Liberal leader, Ludovic Orban, announced on Tuesday.

"The Executive Bureau has decided to initiate the PNL election procedures. The proposed date for the congress is September 25. The total number of delegates will be 5,000. We have established the election calendar. The PNL congress does not only mean the election of the national leadership, it means the election of the leadership at all levels. As a proposed calendar: the general assemblies of the local organizations will take place between June 1 and 15, which will elect the PNL leaders at the local level, and between July 1 and August 10, the county elections will take place. Between August 10, the deadline for the completion of the elections at the county level, and September 25, we have a period of 45 days, as provided by the statute, for the campaign for the congress," said Orban.

He said that the decision on the composition of the congress organizing committee was also made.Orban added that the procedure for convening the congress will be completed at the meeting of the National Council, which will take place on Sunday.