PNRR/Romania of Communities reform component provides for EUR 4 billion allocation for localities

The "Modern and Reformed Romania" National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a document discussed in the first reading by the Government on Friday, provides for the allocation of EUR 4 billion for localities under the Romania of Communities reform component.

At the same time, an EUR 400 million Fund for Community Development through Local Action Groups is planned. The Civil Society Fund worth EUR 100 million was also introduced, as well as Grants for Youth and Sport in amount of EUR 300 million.

The same Romania of Communities component also includes a programme aimed at capitalizing the economy and encouraging innovation, which has EUR 2.4 billion earmarked. AGERPRES