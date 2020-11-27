Police conducting 36 raids in cases related to computer fraud, drug trafficking, forest crimes

The Romanian Police, under the supervision of prosecutors with the competent prosecutor's offices are conducting 36 domiciliary searches in criminal cases in which investigations are carried out into computer fraud, drug trafficking, forestry crimes, non-compliance with the explosives regulations and hunting poaching, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry Monica Dajbog told a news conference on Friday.

"In the last two weeks, the Police, under the coordination of prosecutors, carried out 56 large-scale operations, in which almost 500 domiciliary searches were carried out to dismantle criminal rings. Preventive measures were ordered against 264 people, namely 89 were remanded in custody, 68 were detained, 85 were placed under judicial control, and 20 were placed under home arrest," according to Dajbog.

Also, liens were ordered on assets worth nearly 9 million lei."Last week, law enforcement also continued their actions to combat illegal logging and other illegal acts in the forestry area. More than 870 controls were carried out and 157 fines were issued in excess of 300 thousand lei. Almost 200 criminal cases were opened and 114 people were investigated," Dajbog added.She specified that timber worth 400,000 lei was impounded, as well as over 480 illegally felled Christmas trees, worth almost 300,000 lei.