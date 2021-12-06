Police finds approx. 600 kilograms of pyrotechnic materials in a man's car in Capital City

Approximately 600 kilograms of pyrotechnic materials were found by the Bucharest police in the car of a 31-year-old man, the Police informed on Monday.

"On Friday, police officers from the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service found, on a street in district 2 of the Capital City, in the car of a 31-year-old man, approximately 600 kg of pyrotechnic materials, from categories intended to be used only by pyrotechnicians," reads a press release of the DGPMB (General Police Directorate of Bucharest Municipality) sent to AGERPRES.

The pyrotechnic artefacts were seized, the investigation being continued under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 2 Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of operations with pyrotechnic articles, carried out without permit.