Police Inspectorate: Almost 110,000 persons entered Romania on Sunday, 11,3000 of them Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,617 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 11,338 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 226,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 53,100 means of transport went underwent control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on their way in and on their way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 6,167,603 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In its areas of operation - the border crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found 80 illegal acts (24 offences and 56 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the total value of the fines applied reaching RON 26,000.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately RON 247,300.

Also on Sunday, 25 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and nine Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.