Polish, French producers submit bids for 62 short-distance electric frames

A Polish and a French producers have submitted bids for the 62 short-distance electric frames (RE-R), put up for tender by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), told Agerpres.

"The Railway Reform Authority informs that today, 25 January 2023, the meeting of the Assessment Commission took place, appointed within the tender regarding the purchase of 62 short-distance electric frames, in view of opening the submitted bids. Thus, the companies which filed the documentation on all three lots are: Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz Spolka Akcyjna (Poland); SC Alstom Transport SA (France)," the ARF announced on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The short-distance electric frames purchased by the ARF are funded through non-reimbursable European funds, within the 2021-2027 Transport Programme, and the total value estimated stands between 3.238 billion RON and 4.15 billion RON, without the VAT.

The contract for the 62 RE-R frames is divided in three lots: lot 1 - 20 RE-R regional electric frames, intended for the rail transport of passengers on the routes Bucharest North - Ploiesti South - Adjud, Iasi - Pascani - Suceava, Bacau - Pascani, with an estimated value between 1.045 billion RON and 1.340 billion RON, without the VAT; lot 2 - 23 RE-R regional electric frames, intended for rail passenger transport on the Brasov - Gheorgheni, Arad - Timisoara - Caransebes, Huedin - Cluj - Bistrita routes, with an estimated value between 1.209 billion RON and 1.555 billion RON, without the VAT; lot 3 - 19 RE-R regional electric frames, intended for the rail transport of passengers on the routes Bucharest North - Ploiesti West - Brasov, Bucharest North - Rosiori, Bucharest North - Bucharest Obor/Fundulea, Constanta - Fetesti, with an estimated value between 984.207 million RON and 1.256 billion RON, without the VAT.

"After the bids are opened, the commission will start the assessment, in agreement with the legal provisions in force and the requirements of the tender book," the ARF mentions.