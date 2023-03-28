Polish PM Morawiecki: We cannot look at the EU as always having the best solutions in their suitcase

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that "we cannot look at the European Union as those that should be listened to and always having the best solutions in their suitcase" to Warsaw and Bucharest.

He attended the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, together with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca.

In the context of EU legislation, he talked about the mobility package and the package related to posted workers. "What else are they, but a blow against the Romanian and Polish economy, which are starting to do well?," Mateusz Morawiecki stated according to the official translation, told Agerpres.

The Polish Prime Minister spoke about the importance of the free flow of people and goods on the single market.

"We cannot look at the European Union as those that should be listened to and always having the best solutions that are brought in the suitcase to Warsaw and Bucharest. That is why, in Brussels, during the discussion on the European single market, we opted to focus on the free flow of people and goods. Why? Because in these sectors we can have some advantages," the head of government in Warsaw stated.

Thus, he underscored that "Poland and Romania must fight together to complete the provision of services on the European single market."

"We must fight for this, because it is in the best interest of our entrepreneurs," Morawiecki said.