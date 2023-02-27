Politehnica University holds moment of silence for victims of earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

The community of the Politehnica University of Bucharest, a member of the EELISA Alliance, held, on Monday, at 12.00 pm, a moment of silence to honour the memory of the victims of the earthquakes that took place in Turkey and Syria, as it is about to launch a campaign for collection of in-kind donations, told Agerpres.

"Approximately 50,000 deaths have been reported in Turkey and Syria in total, a number that is expected to rise. In the context of this regrettable incident, the EELISA Alliance's response to the tragedy that struck one of our partners, Istanbul Technical University (ITU), is solidarity. Thus, the rectors, presidents and directors of EELISA member universities have declared February 27 as a day of mourning. This international mobilization expresses compassion and solidarity towards our community partners and, starting on Monday, February 27, we will launch a fundraising campaign of aid and donations. To signal the beginning of this campaign, all EELISA member universities will observe, on Monday, February 27, at 12.00 pm, a minute of silence in memory of the tens of thousands of victims who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Also, the member institutions will fly the national flag at half-mast," informs a press release of the Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB).

UPB rector Mihnea Costoiu stated that the entire community of the higher education institution stands in solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy in Turkey and Syria.

"As EELISA members, together with our partners within the Alliance, we support the deeply affected population, as well as the students and professors of the Istanbul Technical University (ITU), a group of extraordinary people who have already become our close partners. (...) Together we can change many destinies," said the rector of the Politehnica University of Bucharest, quoted in the press release.

The European Engineering Learning Innovation and Science Alliance (EELISA) is the first alliance of higher education institutions from different countries in Europe, aimed at defining and implementing a common European engineering model.

"In these difficult moments, the rector of ITU, Prof. Ismail Koyuncu, asked for support so that students can resume their academic lives. Thus, the members of our community will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the affected population and rebuilding the vital infrastructure for ITU, and the goal of this common action is to unite in solidarity. We send our sincere condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and we stand with the injured, but also with the rescue teams who worked day and night against the clock," the same press release states.

EELISA - European Engineering Learning Innovation and Science Alliance (https://eelisa.eu/) is a university alliance initially made up of nine universities: Politehnica University of Bucharest, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Universite Paris Sciences et Lettres, Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Scuola Normale Superiore, Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna, Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg, Ecole des Ponts ParisTech; Budapesti Muszaki es Gazdasagtudomanyi Egyetem. Since last year, Zurcher Hochschule fur Angewandte Wissenschaften has also joined the alliance.