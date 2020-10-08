Ponta for Deputies, Tariceanu for Senate open parliamentary election lists of Pro Romania Social-Liberal

The list of candidates for Bucharest of the new political entity Pro Romania Social Liberal will be opened by Victor Ponta, for the Deputies' Chamber, according to the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who will be the first on the list for the Senate, in his turn.

"We won't have parity [on the parliamentary election lists - editor's note]. We had some discussions before this. We established that we must use some objective criteria and that's why the lists are based on the results the two parties scored [in the local election - editor's note]. The distribution on the lists will be 60-40 for Pro Romania-ALDE," Tariceanu told a press conference.According to Pro Romania's leader Victor Ponta, the new political entity is preparing for the parliamentary election that is set to take place on December 6.Pro Romania and ALDE decided to designate common candidates for the parliamentary election and make a single party - Pro Romania Social Liberal.