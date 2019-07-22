Victor Ponta, the chairman of PRO Romania, announced on Monday that he had informal talks with the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) leaders - Viorica Dancila and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, saying that no decision was made on "political candidacies or cooperation."

"We have had informal talks today with Mrs. Viorica Dancila and Mr. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. We insisted only on the main objective of PRO Romania - a radical change from everything that happened between January 2017 and 27 May, 2019: ensuring efficient governing and real reforms in public administration, economy and finance, education, health, the environment, and so on," Ponta wrote on Facebook.

He said he did not make any decision on "political candidacies or cooperation".

"Obviously, we have not made any decision on political candidacies or collaboration (such decisions can only be made by the PRO Romania team), as we also did when we talked with the Opposition leaders or President Iohannis, I showed willingness to dialogue - but we presented and supported the views of PRO Romania and the social and economic interests that we represent. We are PRO Romania - and we are (only) on Romania's side," added Ponta.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that she would have a meeting with ALDE and PRO Romania's chairmen, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Victor Ponta, stressing that she wants a coalition of the three parties to support a presidential candidate.

"I wish for a coalition of the three parties to support the presidential candidate, I wand the trade unions on our side, even parties that are not parliamentary, employers, all who want to join PSD, I think they will bring a plus, and I think the dialogue is very important to see the course the respective party leaders are following, but it is important for us to see if we can bring together more forces alongside the PSD so that we maximize our chances of winning the presidential elections," said Dancila.

The PSD leadership will meet on Tuesday to nominate the presidential candidate.