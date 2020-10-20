Postage stamp issue '140 years since establishment of the National Bank of Romania' - in stores as of Wednesday

The postage stamp issue "140 years since the establishment of the National Bank of Romania" will be available starting Wednesday, in Romfilatelia stores in Bucharest, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, as well as in the online store, http://romfilatelia.ro/store/.

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the issue consists of six stamps, an imperforate block and a philatelic block, illustrating the New Palace of the BNR and the buildings of the territorial branches.

The postage stamp with a face value of 1.40 lei reproduces the architecture of the BNR Branch building in Constanta, while the building of the BNR Branch in Cluj is depicted on the stamp with the face value of 1.90 lei.

The stamp with a face value of 3.30 lei shows the building of the BNR Branch in Craiova, that of the BNR Branch in Iasi is illustrated on the stamp with a face value of 5 lei, and the stamp with the face value of 8.50 lei shows the building of the Branch BNR from Timisoara.

The building of the BNR Branch in Bucharest is reproduced on the last stamp of the series with a face value of 10.50 lei.

The imperforate block of the issue, illustrating the stamp with a face value of 29 lei, reproduces the image of the New Palace of the BNR, in a graphic ensemble that highlights the architecture of the Old Palace and the statuary group of the BNR founder, Eugeniu Carada.

The philatelic block brings together the six stamps of the issue (with the images of the architecture of the territorial branches) in a graphic ensemble in which a decorative architectural element from the Marble Hall of the old Palace is presented, together with the BNR logo and defining texts of the anniversary event.

The issue of postage stamps "140 years since the establishment of the National Bank of Romania" is completed by the two "first day" envelopes, the 32-stamp sheet, the a 5-stamp miniature sheet plus 1 vignette, the imperforate block and a block of 6 different stamps.