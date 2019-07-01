Premier announces creation of Infrastructure Department, unforgiving measures against those who delay works

Premier Viorica Dancila announced that an Infrastructure Department acting under her coordination will be established for 10 major projects, and that she will be "unforgiving" with those who delay works or default on their duties.

"As expectations in infrastructure are high and have been building up for 30 years now, whether we speak about hospitals or about motorways, I will set up this week an Infrastructure Department (the relevant government decision is already on my desk) that will handle 10 major projects, with one person responsible for each project, so that we are are able to see every week the developments in this major investment. The department will include several experts, people tasked with the weekly monitoring of the respective investment," Viorica Dancila on Sunday told broadcaster Antena 3.She said that she was to meet on Monday with the Transport Minister to discuss the matter."At the congress I said that I want us to build a motorway all through, from beginning to end. Tomorrow I have a meeting with the Minister of Transport, to see where we are the most advanced. I am saying this for the first time - the Premier herself will follow the progress and, believe me, I am a person of consensus, of balance, but I'll be unforgiving with those who will allow themselves to delay works or who default on their duty. We have no more time to lose and I think we need to have a balanced, yet firm approach when we talk about investments," Dancila said.According to the PM, people can no longer accept excuses, as they are expecting concrete accomplishments."As I see it, each major objective for this country should be monitored by a person. Do not understand from this that we are trying to monitor a minister or that monitoring is because of lack of trust, but every time we've seen that there have been obstacles, as either the environmental permit was not issued, or it rained and works could not be done, or who knows what else. We want to see what happens every week, including from the point of view of the companies, and the Transport Minister has proceeded very well: if you cannot meet the deadlines, let another company come that can do it, we can no longer just find excuses. People can no longer accept excuses presented in the public space, they want concrete things. They want us to talk less and build more and better," the Premier said.