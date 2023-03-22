Premier Ciuca, Thursday in Moldova to meet president Sandu, counterpart Recean and Parliament head Grosu

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that on Thursday he will make an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, together with a governmental team, where he will have meetings with president Maia Sandu, prime minister Dorin Recean and the head of the Chisinau Parliament, Igor Grosu.

"It is a visit through which we reconfirm the consolidation of bilateral relations and, of course, it is a visit through which we reconfirm the support Romania will continue to give to the Republic of Moldova for its European path," Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday during the government meeting.AGERPRES