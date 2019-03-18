Preparations for informal meeting of ECOFIN in Bucharest, underway

The Ministry of Public Finance organizes on 5-6 April 2019 the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, where Finance Ministers of the Member States, central banks' Governors, European commissioners and high-ranking representatives of the EU institutions are due to attend, the institution announced on Monday.

"It is an honor and a pleasure for me to welcome my counterparts in Bucharest as well as the other European officials. I think it is important they know our country, especially that for some ministers it is their first visit to Romania. We have prepared some topics of interest, such as the 2021-2027 multi-annual financial framework, labor taxation, the priorities of the future institutional cycle and hopefully we will have some interesting and constructive discussions," Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici stated.

Foreign and Romanian journalists are expected for the event, and the media partners are the Romanian Television, Radio Romania Actualitati and Agerpres.