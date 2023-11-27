President Iohannis accredits Romania's ambassadors to Nigeria and Vanuatu

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed the decrees accrediting Romania's ambassadors to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Vanuatu.

According to the Presidential Administration, Florin Talapan has been accredited Romania's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with his residence at Abuja, and Radu-Gabriel Safta has been accredited Romania's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, The Solomon Islands, the Republic of Fiji, the Republic of Kiribati, and The Independent State of Samoa, and also as Ambassador to the Republic of Vanuatu, with his residence at Canberra.