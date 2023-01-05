 
     
President Iohannis addresses magistrates: Take a stand everytime justice independence faces political interference

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that society expects "transparency, integrity and professionalism" from the members of the judicial system and encouraged magistrates to take a stand every time when the independence of the judiciary is facing such "attempts from politicians to interfere."

"I encourage you to take a stand every time the independence of the judiciary is endangered by attempts from politicians to interfere," said Iohannis, at the meeting to establish the Superior Council of the Magistracy, told Agerpres.

He specified that trust in the judicial system is built "through every fair decision, through wise approaches and adequate communication."

