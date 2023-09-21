President Iohannis and his wife pose alongside US presidential couple, at the UN General Assembly

President Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen, took a picture in New York City, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, alongside the US President, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, told Agerpres.

The pictures was published on the Twitter account of the Romanian head of state with the following capture: "Attending the Leaders Reception hosted by the President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden, on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly."

The reception took place on Tuesday, at the Metropolitan Museum in New York and was organized in honour of the world leaders who came to the UN General Assembly, which takes place in the American city.