President Iohannis and PM Orban arrived at march commemorating Revolution's victims

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban arrived on Sunday evening at the march commemorating the victims of the Romanian Revolution, which takes place in the University Square. They left along hundreds of participants in a march commemorating the Romanian Revolution, which started from the Victoriei Square, on the University Square - the Interior Ministry headquarters route.

Among those present are also Interior Minister Marcel Vela, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Transport Minister Lucian Bode.Romania's flag is unfolded in front of the officials participating in the event.Many of the participants distributed white balloons with the "Freedom" writing to those present in the square and they are chanting "Honor to them, the heroes!," "Who shot at us between 18 and 22?," "Too bad for the blood shed!," "Down with communism!."In front of the column, there is a banner inscribed with chanted messages which bring to mind the events which happened 30 years ago: "We are the people/ Down with the dictator!," "Freedom we love you/We either win or die!," "We don't go home, the dead don't let us," "Soldiers, soldiers/Who do you defend?."