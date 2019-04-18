President Iohannis asks Parliament to revise Law on Judiciary Crime Investigation Section

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday asked Parliament to revise the Law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 90/2018 on certain measures for the operationalization of the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section.
AGERPRES
