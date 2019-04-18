 
     
President Iohannis asks Parliament to revise Law on Judiciary Crime Investigation Section

Inquam Photos - George Călin
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday asked Parliament to revise the Law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 90/2018 on certain measures for the operationalization of the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section.

AGERPRES

