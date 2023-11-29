President Iohannis attends 75th anniversary of outlawing of Romanian Church United with Rome - Greek Catholic

President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Wednesday in Blaj with the Synod of Bishops of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek Catholic, and will take part in a commemorative event marking 75 years since the unleashing of the persecution against this Church.

According to the head of state's agenda, the meeting with the Synod of Bishops of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek Catholic, will take place at 16:00, at the Curia of the Major Diocese of Blaj.

The commemorative event "Good Friday Watch - 75 years since the unleashing of the persecution against the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek Catholic" will take place at 16:45 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Blaj, where the president will deliver a speech.

Cardinal Lucian Muresan and the bishops of the Synod will be present at the 75th anniversary of the outlawing of the Romanian Church United with Rome - Greek Catholic, informs the Archdiocese of Alba Iulia and Fagaras.