President Iohannis attends UN General Assembly; to deliver National Intervention on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis is heading the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), Tuesday to Thursday, taking place in New York, the United States of America.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu is also present alongside the Romanian head of state.

The theme of the 76th session of the General Assembly is "Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations."The high-level General Debate segment begins on Tuesday, being the most important annual international event in multilateral diplomacy.On the first day of the high-level General Debate, President Klaus Iohannis will deliver the National Intervention in the plenary of the General Assembly."The participation of the President of Romania in this session will be an opportunity to highlight our country's position on the current global challenges, which require common solutions, solidarity and cooperation, based on sound democratic principles and respect for international law. President Klaus Iohannis will stress the importance rules-based internationalization, as well as effective and equitable multilateralism, for the benefit of all citizens of UN member states," the Presidential Administration said.On Wednesday, the head of state will participate in the informal "High Level Event on Transformative Action for Nature and People".Also, the head of state will take part, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, in the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next, organized by the latter.The Presidential Administration shows that President Klaus Iohannis will convey a message highlighting our country's efforts to combat the pandemic, as well as supporting the construction of a resilient global health security architecture that allows for the proper management of unforeseen crises.President Iohannis' program also includes a series of formal events on the agenda of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.On the sidelines of participation in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the head of state will have a meeting with representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).At this year's session of the UN General Assembly, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proceedings of the event are taking place with physical presence of the Heads of State or Government of the UN member states. AGERPRES