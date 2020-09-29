President Iohannis confers Order of the Star of Romania to outgoing French Ambassador Ramis

President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Tuesday, the decree to confer the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commodore to the outgoing French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis.

According to a release from the Presidential Administration, the head of state has conferred to the French Ambassador the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commodore as a sign "of high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the development of political-diplomatic relations, as well as in encouraging the cultural and economic exchanges between Romania and the French Republic."

The French Ambassador is concluding her mandate in Romania.

According to a decree dated September 18 and published on the official www.legifrance.gouv.fr portal, the future French Ambassador to Romania is Laurence Auer.

President Iohannis also signed on Tuesday the decree regarding the conferring of the Order For Merit to Prof. Rennie Yotova, Ph.D, director of the Regional Bureau for Central and Eastern Europe of the International Organization "La Francophonie" (OIF-BRECO) between May 2017 - August 2020.

The head of state conferred onto her the National Order For Merit in the rank of Commodore "as a sign of high appreciation and gratitude for her activity to promote the values of the International Organization "La Francophonie" (OIF) in Romania and the region, contributing to the consolidation of the role of our country as a center of 'francophonie' in Central and Eastern Europe."