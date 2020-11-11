President Iohannis: Creating consensus for a digital Romania the beginning of a road to normal Romania

Romania is working "intensely" to complete a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with reforms and investments that will strengthen the potential for economic growth and adequately support the green and digital transition, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message sent to the Go Tech World 2020 event, according to AGERPRES.

"This year, strongly marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and decisive political changes, is an important one in terms of development directions for the next decade. Today, perhaps more than ever, we need a visionary and sustainable approach, with positive effects to go beyond the punctual management of crises, to go beyond the electoral cycles and to bring benefits not only to the current generation but also to the future ones," Iohannis underscored.

According to the head of state, global directions of development need to accelerate digitization in the economy and administration, requiring "a thorough rethinking of how networks and connectivity, access to data and information, as well as basic and advanced digital skills work to support economies and societies."

He mentioned that, by providing for IT&C a percentage that is close to 7pct of GDP, this sector becomes one of the important engines of our country's development.

"Romania is working hard these days to complete a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with reforms and investments that will strengthen the potential for economic growth and adequately support the green and digital transition. I will be involved in this initiative and I will support it. "Building a consensus on a truly digital Romania is the beginning of a new path towards a normal Romania," the head of state concluded.