 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis decorates battle flag of 52nd "Baneasa-Otopeni" Special Operations Battalion

klaus iohannis Ziua Armatei

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree for the decoration of the battle flag of the 52nd "Baneasa-Otopeni" Special Operations Battalion, the Presidential Administration informs.

The President conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank of Officer with peace insignia on the battle flag of the 52nd "Baneasa-Otopeni" Special Operations Battalion in sign of "appreciation for the remarkable results of the unit's personnel in fulfilling the specific missions entrusted to them both in the country and in the theaters of operations, and for their contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian Army," the cited source states.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.