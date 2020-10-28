President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree for the decoration of the battle flag of the 52nd "Baneasa-Otopeni" Special Operations Battalion, the Presidential Administration informs.

The President conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank of Officer with peace insignia on the battle flag of the 52nd "Baneasa-Otopeni" Special Operations Battalion in sign of "appreciation for the remarkable results of the unit's personnel in fulfilling the specific missions entrusted to them both in the country and in the theaters of operations, and for their contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian Army," the cited source states.