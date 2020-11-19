President Iohannis: Economy is recovering, but public finance is lagging behind

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said Romania's economy is recovering, but "public finance is lagging behind", according to AGERPRES.

"The V-shaped recovery is a reality, it is proven by all the statistics and it is extremely gratifying for us. But we have a deficit, this is the issue here. The economy has recovered, but we do not want to strangle this return. On the contrary, we want to encourage the economy to grow more and faster, and for this purpose certain payments to the state budget have been postponed, and support programmes have been set up for various sectors. Given the recovery of the economy, we have still allowed companies not to pay all their contributions immediately, so the money has not been collected to the budget yet. On the other hand, it is obvious that these support programmes in the various sectors of the economy are very much needed, and that they are made with money that is also spent from the budget. The economy is recovering, but public finance is lagging behind and to be able to honour all payments - salaries, pensions, support programmes in the economy - it takes money. And this need for money has increased a bit, we have to admit it, the deficit, but it is money well invested," said Iohannis, after the visit to the National Research-Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies, carried out together with the Deputy PM, Raluca Turcan, the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, and the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos.