President Iohannis: External threats to democratic order of Rep.Moldova are particularly concerning

The external threats to the democratic order of the Republic of Moldova are particularly concerning, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, within a joint statement with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, told Agerpres.

"We are going through a period of crisis of historic proportions," the Romanian head of state said, evoking in this context Russia's war against Ukraine which stated on 24 February, last year.

Iohannis reiterated that Romania is firmly condemning Russia's attempts to destabilize the Republic of Moldova. "The Republic of Moldova is not alone in front of these challenges," he conveyed.

"I'm reiterating Romania's firm condemning of any Russian attempts to destabilize. Romania remains, at the same time, very vigilant regarding Russia's hybrid actions which, they seem to intensify at the end of one year of war. The attempts to destabilize are endorsed by the increase of the pro-Russian propaganda, the purpose being that of fueling an useful narrative to Russia and the diminish of our unity and solidarity. But we will not give up," President Iohannis underscored.

He brought to mind that Romania has requested and shall continue to support "the sanctioning by the European Union of those who want to destabilize the Republic of Moldova and to undermine the constitutional order and the rule of law."

"Romania will further support in a firm manner the observance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, at its known borders at international level," the head of state added.

Furthermore, Iohannis reaffirmed the support for Chisinau's "responsible approach" to the Transnistrian file.

"At the same time, we are following the imperative of strengthening the resilience of the Republic of Moldova against all external threats, both through our direct effort, bilaterally, and through the instruments available to the European Union and NATO. In fact, since the commencement of the Russian invasion against Ukraine one year ago, Romania has acted promptly and decisively not only in support of Ukraine, but also in support of the Republic of Moldova," President Klaus Iohannis showed.