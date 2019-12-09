 
     
President Iohannis: Gov't assuming responsibility, most appropriate solution

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he is not "in the least worried" about the Government assuming responsibility for several bills in Parliament.

"I am not in the least worried. There are measures and opportunities, both necessary, but also expected and I think that at this moment assuming the legislation prepared by the Government, assuming responsibility is the most appropriate solution," said Iohannis ahead of the meeting of the General Assembly of the Romanian Association of Municipalities.

