President Iohannis has telephone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I had a talk with President Zelenskyy to assure him of Romania's full support & solidarity in face of the irresponsible military aggression by Russia, and for Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We coordinate with our partners to rapidly support Ukraine through humanitarian assistance," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Russia launched early Thursday morning a wide - land, air and naval - invasion against Ukraine, the biggest attack of a state against another state in Europe after the Second World War, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the diplomatic relations with Russia.

In the context of the situation in Ukraine, several countries, Romania included, invoked article 4 of the NATO Treaty, which provides immediate consultations among allies, and which applies when one of the allied countries feels threatened.