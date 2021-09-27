President Iohannis: High energy prices - global issue, Government has taken issue very seriously

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that high energy prices are a global problem, but that these issues are being discussed both at European level and in the Romanian government.

"There is no coincidence that the President [of the European Commission - ed.n.] and I have discussed this topic today, quite a lot and deeply. I want it to be very clear. High energy prices, especially electricity, are not a Romanian problem. It is an issue that seems to have become global. Everyone is affected by these increases and we want to look for and find solutions together starting next week, when we have an informal Council in Slovenia ideas and when we come up with the first ideas and solutions to address the issue. However, the second very important thing - even if this issue is not one of our making, we have to deal with it here, and I know that the Government has taken the issue very seriously, has prepared and is preparing a package, firstly for the vulnerable consumer, you have probably noticed that the law was promulgated a day after I received it from Parliament precisely to give the Government time to prepare these compensations or other measures that are coming for people who cannot afford to pay more, but much more is needed and I know from a reliable source that these issues are being discussed in the Government," Iohannis said.

He stressed that entrepreneurs need active measures, because energy prices will be felt very quickly by the real economy, from where they will have an impact on other prices.The head of state, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime minister Florin Citu held a joint press conference on Monday evening, to announce the adoption by the EC of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).AGERPRES