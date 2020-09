President Iohannis: I expect PNL to score the best result in the election

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the PNL (National Liberal Party) to score a "record result" in the upcoming local elections, the best it has ever scored.

"The National Liberal Party is without a doubt the most important party on the Romanian political scene today and it has to prove this in the local elections as well. I expect a record result from the National Liberal Party, I expect it to have more local elected officials, more mayoralties, more county councils than this party has ever had in the last 30 years. (...) PSD holds more than half of the local administration offices at the moment and I expect this to change. There are all kinds of opinion polls showing how the political vote will look like, but we all know that the person, the candidate, also matters, so that it is better to have reasonable expectations. I expect PNL to win the most mandates ever," President Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.