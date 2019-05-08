President Iohannis: I strongly believe Sibiu Summit will remain a remarkable moment in European project's history

The informal EU Summit in Sibiu will remain a remarkable moment in the history of the European project, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday, at a debate where the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, was also present.

"I strongly believe that the Sibiu Summit will go down as a remarkable moment in the history of the European project, as a symbolic moment of unity and commitment in the name of Europe," said the head of the state, in the beginning of the event.

He underscored that the Summit Romania is hosting in Sibiu on Thursday will have to offer "a clear vision" for the future "unity" of the European Union.

"It is essential we confirm on this occasion that we still have a common vision," said the President.

The debate on Wednesday ends the works of a forum dedicated to the young in the EU - "Let's Shape the Future of Europe Together!," organised in Sibiu by the European Commission. Participating in the event are approximately 300 young Europeans.