President Iohannis, in Brussels: Romania has high chance of obtaining significant funding

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that Romania has a high chance of obtaining significant funding for the coming years from the European Union.

"In total, very (large) amounts are being negotiated today, maybe tomorrow [ed.n. - Saturday], here at the European Council. I am very determined to fight for Romania's interest in such a way as to obtain a consistent result. The whole team that is accompanying me, as well as the whole team from the Representation, and those from the ministries have prepared enough materials. I am relatively optimistic that in the end for Romania the amounts will be reasonable, they will be consistent, but if you were to ask me if we will end the discussions today and tomorrow, I think no one can answer that. Completing the negotiations today and tomorrow would be an optimistic scenario. In the Council, opinions are still divided. It is known that not everyone is yet convinced that the proposal on the table is the best. I expect rather tough negotiations. We might even have to come back after a while to complete these negotiations. The important thing to know: a lot of money is under discussion and we have a high chance to get for Romania significant funding for the coming years with which we will certainly be able to solve many of our problems at home," the head of state said ahead of the extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels.

He brought to mind that at the meeting talks will focus on the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2020-2027 and the Economic Recovery Plan.