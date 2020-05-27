President Iohannis, Irish PM Varadkar hold phone call on coronavirus crisis, EU agenda, UN cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the initiative of the Irish side on Wednesday, the two addressing the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations, the European agenda, and cooperation at UN level, the Presidential Administration informs.

"Against the background of the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, the Romanian president sent condolences for the loss of human life recorded in Ireland, showing that our country is of complete solidarity with the Irish people at this time of trial. A similar message of full solidarity with the Romanian people was also sent by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. President Klaus Iohannis has shown that the current crisis, unprecedented internationally, represents a common challenge for Romania and Ireland, as Member States of the European Union, in order to alleviate its impact on the citizens of the two states, and that sustained joint efforts on multiple levels - political, economic, social - are still needed, in the spirit of the excellent cooperation that currently characterizes the Romanian-Irish bilateral relations," the source says.

The two high officials stressed the importance of increasing trade and investment during the period of economic recovery, "mainly by capitalizing the presence of Irish companies in Romania and Romanian workers in Ireland".

As for the European agenda, the two high dignitaries discussed the state of the current negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on future relations.

"President Klaus Iohannis emphasised that Romania supports the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement to ensure a close partnership between the Union and the United Kingdom. The President of Romania has also shown that our country is closely monitoring the correct implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the provisions of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland," the Presidency also says.