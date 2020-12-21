President Iohannis is calling parties to consultations for PM-candidate designation

President Klaus Iohannis is calling, on Tuesday, the chairmen of the political parties and formations represented in Parliament for consultations in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister.
