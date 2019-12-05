President Iohannis is meeting with ambassadors of member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Thursday with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the traditional half-yearly meeting organized by the member state that holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, informed the Romanian Administration on Wednesday.

During the meeting organized by the Embassy of Finland, the country that currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will particularly be addressed topics on the agenda of the meeting of the European Council from December 12-13, such as combating climate change, the future budget of the European Union, issues related to the euro area, the external relations of the European Union and the developments in the process of withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU. Other topics of interest on the European agenda will also be addressed, the cited source said.

On this occasion, the head of state will stress the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion in the European Union in order to identify common solutions for the challenges the Union faces, whether it is negotiating the future budget, combating climate change or ensuring European security.

At the same time, Klaus Iohannis will highlight the major principles that will guide Romania's action at European level: the need to avoid divisions between the Member States, more convergence and equity, bringing the Union closer to its citizens.

Last but not least, President Iohannis will argue that, in the coming period, the priorities included in the Union's Strategic Agenda for the 2019-2024 period, upon which the European leaders have agreed, will have to be put into practice.

As regards the future EU budget, President Klaus Iohannis will show why it is essential to reach an agreement on a balanced future budget, which responds to both the new priorities of the Union and the need for appropriate funding for traditional policies, namely cohesion and the common agricultural policy.