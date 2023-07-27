President Iohannis: It is particularly important that we all heed weather warnings to avoid tragedies

President Klaus Iohannis says that early warning systems for extreme weather events must be continuously developed, stressing that it is particularly important to take into account weather advisories to avoid tragedies.

In a post on Facebook, he said that these days Romania and Europe are feeling the effects of climate change with violent storms, intense heat waves and wildfires amplified by atypically high temperatures.

"We are witnessing extreme weather events with a major impact on well-being, health and even the lives of citizens. To protect people we need to continuously develop early warning systems for extreme weather events. It is particularly important that we all heed these weather warnings to avoid tragedies. I stand by the families of the victims and all those injured in the recent storms," Iohannis wrote on his social media page on Thursday. AGERPRES