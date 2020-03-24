 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: New restrictions to be introduced, in sense that recommendation becomes obligation

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that recommendations for the coronavirus outbreak become obligations.

"We have agreed that further measures are needed to be able to curb, slow down the spread of the [coronavirus] infection. Thus, new restrictions on free movement and new restrictions for Romanians will be introduced in the sense that what has been a recommendation until now becomes an obligation," said the head of state, after the meeting of assessment and presentation of measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Minister of Health Victor Costache.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.