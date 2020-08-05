President Iohannis: New school year to begin on September 14, with generally in-person classes

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the new pre-university school year will start on September 14, with most students attending in-person classes, and that three scenarios have been devised on how courses will be organised.

"The new pre-university school year begins on September 14. For most students, this means that they will attend classes in person. Depending on the number of sick persons in each locality, three scenarios have been developed that take into account the impact of the pandemic in each school, in each particular locality. These criteria have a broader scope, they apply not only for schools, but they will also be used to assess the impact of the pandemic on schools. These three scenarios are: the 'green' scenario, which means that in the respective locality, less than one person has been found on average in the last 14 days with COVID-19; the second, 'yellow' scenario - between one and three infected persons have been detected on average in the last 14 days; the third scenario - more than three new illness cases have appeared in the respective locality on average over the last 14 days," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

The President said the decisions taken today will be detailed in the coming weeks, pointing out that the functioning of each particular school will be decided at local level.