President Iohannis: No change of ministers this week, reshuffle, to be analysed after National Day

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that this week will not bring any more minister changes and the new reshuffle proposal of the Social Democratic party (PSD) will be analysed after the National Day.

"I have received today, two days after the gov't reshuffle, a proposal for a gov't reshuffle. This doesn't bode well. We've had PSD-ALDE governments for merely two years. (...) Things are going badly when it comes to governing. PSD is already at its third government in less than two years. Very many people have been come and go on minister positions. I have counted them, there are 70 politicians who were or are now ministers in these governments. This is no way to govern. It is impossible to change ministers every day. I do not agree to contribute to such governing, which rather resembles a merry-go-round. (...) In this sense, there will be no change of ministers this week, and this matter that was proposed to me today will be analysed at the earliest after the celebrations dedicated to the Centennial and the National Day on 1 December," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He showed that the Gov't is complete and "it would better get to work."