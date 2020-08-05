 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis offers condolences over Beirut deadly blasts

beirut

President Klaus Iohannis offered condolences to the families of the victims of the massive blasts that rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, in the evening of August 4.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible explosions in Beirut. We stand by Lebanon and the Lebanese people in these difficult times," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The powerful explosions that occurred in the port of Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 70 and wounded over 3,700, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.