President Iohannis: Our hospital system is not working well, things change in years of reform

Romania's hospital system is not working well and too many Romanians are ill, prevention being "often non-existent", and these things need to change, President Iohannis told on Wednesday evening a press conference at Cotroceni presidential Palace.

"Hospitals are not well equipped, the procedures are not clear enough, prevention is often non-existent. The great preventive measures that have to delve deep in the population have practically disappeared and the result is the one we unfortunately see. Public health is not good, we have too many ill Romanians, we have too many Romanians who are ill and don't even know it, too few routine checks to be able to prevent certain developments that endanger people's lives. All these need to change and they cannot change one day to the other, but they change in years and years of reform of the system," said Iohannis.

He said there must be continuity in healthcare reform.

"That is why, after the elections, I want a responsible, solid Government that comes with a policy of improving the entire healthcare system, which can be successfully started in a four-year term. It would be better to have a longer mandate and more continuity in the reform of the healthcare system, if we ever want to attain the level reached in the westernmost part of the EU," the president conveyed in his statement.

Klaus Iohannis said that the healthcare system is an "extremely sensitive" issue and is very determined to pay full attention to it.