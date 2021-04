President Iohannis promulgates law on jail sentence for ilegal export, import of military products

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that provides for imprisonment from 5 to 12 years for the illegal conduct of export, import, intermediation, transit and transfer operations from or into the territory of Romania, of military products such as smooth-bore weapons, bombs, torpedoes, missiles, land vehicles, warships, aircraft, special aircraft engines for military aviation.

The law has as object of regulation the modification and completion of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 158/1999 on the control regime of exports, imports and other operations with military products, in the sense of improving the provisions regarding the applicable sanctions.