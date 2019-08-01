President Iohannis promulgates law on persons banned from founding companies

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday a decree promulgating of the law regarding the people who cannot be founders of commercial companies.

The law specifies that nobody can be a business founder who, according to the law, are incapable or who have been banned by a definitive court decision from holding the capacity of a business founder as additional punishment for offences against property by breach of trust, corruption offences, misappropriation, misrepresentation, tax evasion, offences provided for under Law 656/2002 for the prevention and sanctioning of money laundering, as well as for setting up measures to prevent and combat the financing of terrorism, recast, as subsequently amend and supplemented, or the offences hereby mentioned.

Iohannis had filed a constitutionality objection over a law amending Article 6 (2) in the Companies Law 31/1990, on the grounds that, by the way it was adopted, as well as by its normative content, it breaches constitutional rules and principles. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) overruled the objection.