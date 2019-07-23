President Iohannis: PSD and ALDE continue to turn away from citizens' interests

The only parties that have decided not to sign the National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's European course are the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.), which continue to turn away from the citizens' interests, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, adding that through its passivity, the PSD-ALDE majority position themselves against the Romanians' will.

"On May 26, the Romanians voted for the respect of European values. In a consolidated democracy, responsible politicians are the ones who listen to the voice of the citizens and act accordingly. The political agreement I proposed to all political parties immediately after the May 26 ballot responds to the aspirations of the Romanian citizens: rule of law, independent justice, transparent and responsible lawmaking, the continuation of the anti-corruption fight and integrity in the exercise of public office. The only parties that have decided not to sign this agreement are the PSD and the ALDE, which continue to turn away from the citizens' interests. With its passivity, the PSD-ALDE majority position themselves against the will of the Romanians. When the citizens expressed their sovereign will, in a certain sense, the immediate decision for the politician who has to make decisions is that he/she has to act in agreement with this will," said Iohannis.

He stressed that "the Romanians expect the will they expressed at the May 26 referendum to be transposed into concrete measures as soon as possible."

"The harm produced in the last two years needs to be repaired," said the President.

According to him, "the path to implementing the goals of the pact is not an easy one and is only at the beginning."

UDMR Chairman Kelemen Hunor and leader of the national minorities group Varujan Pambuccian signed on Tuesday the National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's European course.